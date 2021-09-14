© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Polls Are Open and Voters Shared Their Motivation for Casting a Ballot in the Recall Election

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published September 14, 2021 at 12:27 PM PDT
Polling Place Redlands
A polling place in Redlands, CA on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

California voters are headed to the polls today to decide whether or not to recall democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. When polls opened at 7:00 a.m. today, there were a handful of voters in line to vote in Redlands, CA.

Small business owner Maria Tranberg said it’s been hard to find employees to hire, and she’s unhappy with the homelessness crisis and levels of crime under Newsom. “I think we can do better," said Tranberg. "I think there’s a lot of money in this state and it’s not being used smart.”

Nicholas Rohmer, a college student at UCLA, felt like he hasn’t been negatively impacted by the governor “and I think that the criticism against him is overblown," said Rohmer.

If Newsom is recalled, the next governor of California will be the highest vote getter from a field of 46.

Polls close today at 8:00 pm and voters returning mail-in ballots also have until 8:00 p.m. to get them to the post office or to mail ballot drop box.

Megan Jamerson
