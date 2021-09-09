The Voice: Local Girl Scout Chapter Issues Call to Action After Allegedly Racist Incident at Football Game

This week, Black Voice News reports the Girls Scouts of San Gorgonio wrote an open letter about an incident that occurred at a Temecula Valley High School football game in August where Valley View High cheerleaders and football players reportedly were taunted and called racist slurs. KVCR's Megan Jamerson discusses the letter with Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams.

