The Voice
The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: Local Girl Scout Chapter Issues Call to Action After Allegedly Racist Incident at Football Game

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published September 9, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
Voice Square

This week, Black Voice News reports the Girls Scouts of San Gorgonio wrote an open letter about an incident that occurred at a Temecula Valley High School football game in August where Valley View High cheerleaders and football players reportedly were taunted and called racist slurs. KVCR's Megan Jamerson discusses the letter with Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams.

To read the story by reporter Drew Nate, Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio Issue Call to Action to Protect Children from Racial Slurs, click here.

Megan Jamerson
