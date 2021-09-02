© 2021 91.9 KVCR

kvcr-bvn_logo.png
The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: Moreno Valley Cheerleaders Targeted By Racist Slurs Call for Accountability and Change

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published September 2, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
Voice Square

Cheerleaders from a Valley View High School(VVHS) in Moreno Valley experienced hostile behavior and were called racial slurs by Temecula Valley High School(TVHS) students at a football game on August 20. VVHS has since filed a complaint with the California Interscholastic Federation and TVHS has pledged to investigate. KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Black Voice News Executive Stephanie Williams who has been following the incident.

To read the story, Moreno Valley Cheerleaders Demand Accountability and Change in Wake of Racial Slurs and Insults, by BVN reporter Breanna Reeves click here.

Megan Jamerson
