The Voice: Moreno Valley Cheerleaders Targeted By Racist Slurs Call for Accountability and Change

Cheerleaders from a Valley View High School(VVHS) in Moreno Valley experienced hostile behavior and were called racial slurs by Temecula Valley High School(TVHS) students at a football game on August 20. VVHS has since filed a complaint with the California Interscholastic Federation and TVHS has pledged to investigate. KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Black Voice News Executive Stephanie Williams who has been following the incident.

