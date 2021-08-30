© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 08/30/21

KVCR
Published August 30, 2021 at 2:35 PM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
In Riverside County, the number of hospitalizations and ICU cases both increased by over 6 percent since last week. As of Sunday, 140 ICU beds were taken.

Vaccinations also saw a small bump, with now 53 percent of eligible county residents fully vaccinated. On Monday, new cases were up 17 percent and there were no new deaths.

In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations are leveling off with 552 patients, but ICU cases are up 26 percent since last week with 168 beds taken on Sunday. On Monday, the number of new cases slowed with 1,025 reported and four new deaths.

Vaccinations of eligible people in San Bernardino County nudged up to over 49 percent. The county will soon hit a milestone of giving 2 million doses.