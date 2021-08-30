© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

As Withdrawal Deadline Nears, Kabul Airport Crowds Grow Increasingly Desperate

By Leila Fadel,
Mallory YuLauren Hodges
Published August 30, 2021 at 1:17 PM PDT

NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Washington Post's Afghanistan bureau chief Susannah George about Sunday's drone strike that killed a civilian family, including several children.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Mallory Yu
See stories by Mallory Yu
Lauren Hodges
Lauren Hodges is an associate producer for All Things Considered. She joined the show in 2018 after seven years in the NPR newsroom as a producer and editor. She doesn't mind that you used her pens, she just likes them a certain way and asks that you put them back the way you found them, thanks. Despite years working on interviews with notable politicians, public figures, and celebrities for NPR, Hodges completely lost her cool when she heard RuPaul's voice and was told to sit quietly in a corner during the rest of the interview. She promises to do better next time.
See stories by Lauren Hodges