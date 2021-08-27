Two SoCal Residents Among Service Members Killed in Kabul Airport Attack

Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui of Norco and Corporal Hunter Lopez of Coachella Valley both lost their lives in the bombing.

Nikoui graduated from Norco High in 2019 and was a member of their Air Force JROTC. His father Steve told The Daily Beast that his son “loved what he was doing” and that “he really loved his [Marine Corps] Family.”

Corporal Hunter Lopez was 22 and was a Riverside Sheriff’s Explorer Scout in Palm Desert from 2014 to 2017. In a statement on his Facebook page, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said he was “Unbelievably saddened and heartbroken for the Lopez family as they grieve over the loss of their American Hero.”

Military officials have yet to release the names of all the U.S. service members who lost their lives.