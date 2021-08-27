© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local

Two SoCal Residents Among Service Members Killed in Kabul Airport Attack

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 27, 2021 at 4:54 PM PDT
Nikoui: City of Norco Lopez: Sheriff Chad Bianco
Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui is pictured on the left and Corporal Hunter Lopez on the right.

Two Southern California residents were among the 13 U.S. service members killed during the attack at Kabul’s airport on August 26th.

Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui of Norco and Corporal Hunter Lopez of Coachella Valley both lost their lives in the bombing.

Nikoui graduated from Norco High in 2019 and was a member of their Air Force JROTC. His father Steve told The Daily Beast that his son “loved what he was doing” and that “he really loved his [Marine Corps] Family.”

Corporal Hunter Lopez was 22 and was a Riverside Sheriff’s Explorer Scout in Palm Desert from 2014 to 2017. In a statement on his Facebook page, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said he was “Unbelievably saddened and heartbroken for the Lopez family as they grieve over the loss of their American Hero.”

Military officials have yet to release the names of all the U.S. service members who lost their lives.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
