The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.
The Voice: Celebrating Local Entrepreneurs During National Black Business Month
August is National Black Business Month, and Black Voice News is celebrating by highlighting local entrepreneurs on their website. KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about the importance of this month plus what we can learn from the stories of two different local entrepreneurs.
To follow the coverage this month visit blackvoicenews.com.