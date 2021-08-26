© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
kvcr-bvn_logo.png
The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: Celebrating Local Entrepreneurs During National Black Business Month

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published August 26, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
Voice Square

August is National Black Business Month, and Black Voice News is celebrating by highlighting local entrepreneurs on their website. KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about the importance of this month plus what we can learn from the stories of two different local entrepreneurs.

To follow the coverage this month visit blackvoicenews.com.

Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson