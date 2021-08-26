San Bernardino County Makes Changes to Hotline for Short-Term Rental Complaints

San Bernardino County announced Wednesday it is replacing a telephone hotline for short-term rental complaints with a version that will help it crack down on illegal rentals.

The complaints from the hotline are now linked to a system that tracks rentals without permits in unincorporated areas. The only properties currently eligible for short-term rental permits are single-family homes.

The change comes as the industry is showing signs of recovery after a pandemic slump. Bookings are at their highest level nationally since 2019, according the data analytics company AirDNA that specializes in the market.

The San Bernardino County hotline is 1-800-205-9417.