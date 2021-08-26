© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local

San Bernardino County Makes Changes to Hotline for Short-Term Rental Complaints

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published August 26, 2021 at 12:07 PM PDT
A neighborhood of Rancho Cucamonga, a city in the Inland Empire. As it became increasingly unaffordable to purchase property in Los Angeles County, like many others, Ross' relatives turned their gazes to the Inland Empire — a stretch of land that began about 50 miles east of LA. Not long before, it had been mostly desert, vineyards and factories.
File
A neighborhood of Rancho Cucamonga.

San Bernardino County announced Wednesday it is replacing a telephone hotline for short-term rental complaints with a version that will help it crack down on illegal rentals.

The complaints from the hotline are now linked to a system that tracks rentals without permits in unincorporated areas. The only properties currently eligible for short-term rental permits are single-family homes.

The change comes as the industry is showing signs of recovery after a pandemic slump. Bookings are at their highest level nationally since 2019, according the data analytics company AirDNA that specializes in the market.

The San Bernardino County hotline is 1-800-205-9417.

Local
Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson