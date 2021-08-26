© 2021 91.9 KVCR

midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/26 KVCR Midday News: IE Ranked 10th Best Region for Electric Cars, Majority of Americans Support Mask & Vaccine Mandates for Schools, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 26, 2021 at 11:40 AM PDT
Midday News - CA Flag.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A mail ballot dropbox was vandalized in Ontario last week, so voters should confirm the status of their ballot.
  • According to a new study, the Inland Empire ranks the 10th best metro region in the U.S. for electric cars.
  • A pilot escaped with minor injuries after making an emergency landing in a small plane in Ontario.
  • A new poll finds that the majority of Americans support mask and vaccine mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools.

