KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/26 KVCR Midday News: IE Ranked 10th Best Region for Electric Cars, Majority of Americans Support Mask & Vaccine Mandates for Schools, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- A mail ballot dropbox was vandalized in Ontario last week, so voters should confirm the status of their ballot.
- According to a new study, the Inland Empire ranks the 10th best metro region in the U.S. for electric cars.
- A pilot escaped with minor injuries after making an emergency landing in a small plane in Ontario.
- A new poll finds that the majority of Americans support mask and vaccine mandates for students and teachers in K-12 schools.