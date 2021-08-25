KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/25 KVCR Midday News: Torrance Little League Could Win World Series, Air Advisory Issued for IE, Racism Claims at Temecula HS Football Game, & More
- Torrance Little League, representing California in the 2021 Little League World Series, is just two wins away from winning the series. You can watch the game today at 2pm on ESPN.
- Smoke from wildfires in Northern and Central CA is affecting air quality in the Inland Empire.
- Cheerleaders at Moreno Valley’s Valley View High School claim they were taunted with racial slurs at a football game against Temecula Valley High.
- The Calaveras Sheriff’s Department is looking to identify multiple murder victims from a pair of serial killers from almost 35 years ago.
- The California Air Resources Board says that $9 billion in projects have been implemented to reduce greenhouse gases.