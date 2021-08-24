KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/24 KVCR Midday News: College Health Safeguards, First Cruise Ship Departs from CA in Months, & More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California’s colleges and universities hope health safeguards will prevent a COVID-19 resurgence this fall on their campuses.
- Miguel Bolanos, a former dance group instructor from Chino Hills, has been accused by two women of sexual assault, and is now free on bail after his arrest earlier this month.
- The first cruise ship to depart from California in 17 months has set sail to Mexico.
- More than 13,500 firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires in California.