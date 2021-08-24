© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/24 KVCR Midday News: College Health Safeguards, First Cruise Ship Departs from CA in Months, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 24, 2021 at 10:44 AM PDT
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • California’s colleges and universities hope health safeguards will prevent a COVID-19 resurgence this fall on their campuses.
  • Miguel Bolanos, a former dance group instructor from Chino Hills, has been accused by two women of sexual assault, and is now free on bail after his arrest earlier this month.
  • The first cruise ship to depart from California in 17 months has set sail to Mexico.
  • More than 13,500 firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires in California.

