Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff: Fines for Pot Growing; IE Inflation, and More
1. SB County raises fine for illegal pot farms.
2. Inland Empire Inflation according to the Consumer Price Index.
3. San Bernardino Mayoral Race - New Candidates.
4. We remember a former Upland Councilman.