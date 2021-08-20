© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff: Fines for Pot Growing; IE Inflation, and More

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published August 20, 2021 at 6:42 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
1. SB County raises fine for illegal pot farms.
2. Inland Empire Inflation according to the Consumer Price Index.
3. San Bernardino Mayoral Race - New Candidates.
4. We remember a former Upland Councilman.

Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
Jessica Greenwell
