The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

8/17 KVCR Midday News: Trash Truck Explosion in Temecula, California Vaccination Numbers, SoCal Little League Team Headed to World Series, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published August 17, 2021 at 11:20 AM PDT
Midday News - Farm Land.png

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • A trash truck erupted in flames yesterday in Temecula, causing a liquid propane fuel tank to explode, hurling debris into nearby fire engines.
  • 50.2% of San Bernardino County residents are now fully vaccinated and California has administered more than 45 million doses, more than any other state.
  • Environmental activists are going after top Democrats in the California Senate for not doing enough to combat climate change.
  • Team SoCal from Torrance is headed to the Little League World Series.  

