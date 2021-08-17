KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/17 KVCR Midday News: Trash Truck Explosion in Temecula, California Vaccination Numbers, SoCal Little League Team Headed to World Series, and More
Stories highlighted today include:
- A trash truck erupted in flames yesterday in Temecula, causing a liquid propane fuel tank to explode, hurling debris into nearby fire engines.
- 50.2% of San Bernardino County residents are now fully vaccinated and California has administered more than 45 million doses, more than any other state.
- Environmental activists are going after top Democrats in the California Senate for not doing enough to combat climate change.
- Team SoCal from Torrance is headed to the Little League World Series.