Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 08/16/21

COVID-19 cases continue to be widespread in the inland region.

In Riverside County on Monday, there were 1,044 new cases and one new death. Hospitals had 485 confirmed cases and 99 beds were taken in the ICU, both 11 percent increases since last week.

In San Bernardino County, there were 947 new cases and no new deaths. Hospitalizations were up 26 percent since last week with 523 confirmed cases. In the ICU, 111 beds were taken which is a 19 percent increase since last week.

San Bernardino County reported over 5,618 new cases last week, the highest seven day total since February.