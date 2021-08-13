Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff: Inland Empire freshman assemblyman Kelly Seyarto has gained bipartisan support for a housing bill; Costco Shooting Update, and More
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
1. Inland Empire freshman assemblyman Kelly Seyarto has gained bipartisan support for a housing bill.
2. The Riverside County District Attorney declined to charge an off-duty LA police officer with a fatal shooting at a Corona Costco. Now the state Attorney General has charged him.
3. An update on happenings in several Inland cities.
4. And finally, Lois Carson, a venerated civic activist in both Inland counties, has died.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.