The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: A Pastor's Mission to Provide Domestic Violence Survivors Opportunities to Heal

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published August 12, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
Voice Square

On The Voice segment this week, KVCR’s Megan Jamerson talks to Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about a Riverside pastor’s mission to provide survivors of domestic violence opportunities to heal.

To read A Riverside Pastor’s Mission to Heal Those Damaged by Domestic Violence, by
Phyllis Kimber Wilcox, click here.

