The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.
The Voice: A Pastor's Mission to Provide Domestic Violence Survivors Opportunities to Heal
On The Voice segment this week, KVCR’s Megan Jamerson talks to Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about a Riverside pastor’s mission to provide survivors of domestic violence opportunities to heal.
To read A Riverside Pastor’s Mission to Heal Those Damaged by Domestic Violence, by
Phyllis Kimber Wilcox, click here.