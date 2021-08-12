Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 08/12/21

COVID-19 cases continue to be widespread in the inland region.

In Riverside County, there are 862 new cases and five new deaths. Hospitalizations are up 33 percent since last week with 483 confirmed cases. In the ICU, 89 beds are taken which is an 11 percent increase since last week.

For people age 12 and older 51 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.

In San Bernardino County, there are 759 new cases and no new deaths. Hospitalizations are up 34 percent since last week with 470 confirmed cases. In the ICU, 116 beds are taken which is 56 percent increase since last week.

For people age 12 and older, 49 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.