KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.
8/12 KVCR Midday News: Vaccine Mandate or Weekly Testing Required for School Staff, Dixie Fire Burns More Than 500,000 Acres, and More
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- California teachers and school staff are now required to get a COVID shot or undergo weekly coronavirus testing.
- Advocates say caregivers who work with people who have developmental disabilities should be required to get vaccinated.
- The Dixie Fire is now the largest single wildfire in California history, having blackened more than 500,000 acres.
Former college professor Gary Maynard, accused of starting several Northern California wildfires remains in the Sacramento County Main jail after he was denied bail on Wednesday.