The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.
The Voice: Black Healthcare Workers Share Their Pandemic Experience
Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams returns to discuss the next installment of a series on the experience of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Part two, features the stories of a local nurse and emergency room physician.
To read part-two, Essential Workers: Black Healthcare Workers Caring and Coping through the COVID Crisis ,by Breanna Reeves, click here.