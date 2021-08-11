© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local
kvcr-bvn_logo.png
The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: Black Healthcare Workers Share Their Pandemic Experience

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published July 29, 2021 at 12:09 PM PDT
Voice Square

Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams returns to discuss the next installment of a series on the experience of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Part two, features the stories of a local nurse and emergency room physician.

To read part-two, Essential Workers: Black Healthcare Workers Caring and Coping through the COVID Crisis ,by Breanna Reeves, click here.

Local
Megan Jamerson
See stories by Megan Jamerson