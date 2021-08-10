8/10 KVCR Midday News: Criminal Charges Being Filed in 2019 Officer-Involved Costco Shooting, Firefighters Battle 11 Major Wildfires Across California, & More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Leela Project hosts 4th Annual Barbers and Backpack Event at Moreno Valley College.

2. Criminal charges are being filed in a high-profile officer-involved shooting that left a Costco shopper dead and his parents wounded.

3. More than 9,500 firefighters are battling eleven major wildfires across California, including the Dixie Fire, only 21 percent contained.

4. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has until May 2023 to update nearly three-decade old regulations about the chemicals that can be used to disperse offshore oil spills.

