The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/28 KVCR Midday News: Man Arrested for Corona Theater Shooting, Inland Officials Say No Mask Mandate, CSU To Require Proof of Vaccinations, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 28, 2021 at 12:31 PM PDT
CSUSB

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Inland officials say they won’t be considering a return to a mask mandate.

2. The California State University system will require everyone going to campus in the fall to be vaccinated.

3. A new poll shows radio host Larry Elder emerging as a frontrunner among the candidates hoping to replace Governor Gavin Newsom.

4. A man was arrested for fatally shooting a teen inside a Corona theater and wounding another, now on life support.

Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad