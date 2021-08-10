© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local
midday_news_-_riverside.png
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Monday through Thursday at lunchtime.

7/20 KVCR Midday News: IE Jobless Rate, Jerry Lewis Memorial, STI Testing During the Pandemic Down, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published July 20, 2021 at 11:57 AM PDT
Midday News - Forest Road

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Funeral arrangements are set for former Congressman Jerry Lewis, one of the Inland Empire’s longest serving politicians.

2. The region’s 7.9% jobless rate for June turned upward for the first time this year.

3. At least 10 counties are urging people to wear masks indoors, to slow the spread of the delta variant to unvaccinated people.

4. During the pandemic, many health issues besides COVID-19 were likely going undetected, including STI cases.

Local
Shareen Awad
See stories by Shareen Awad