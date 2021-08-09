Victims Of Purdue Pharma's Painkillers Read Their Letters To The Court

The Purdue Pharma bankruptcy process has focused almost entirely on financial compensation to creditors - but the court record includes hundreds of heartrending letters from people who became addicted to Oxycontin and those who lost loved ones to fatal overdoses. As the company's reorganization goes to a final confirmation hearing on Monday we'll hear the voices of those whose lives were shattered by Purdue Pharma's products and the company's criminal behavior.

