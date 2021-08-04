Slain Pentagon Officer Identified As George Gonzalez, An Army And Police Veteran

George Gonzalez has been identified as the Pentagon Force Protection Agency (PFPA) officer who was killed in Tuesday's violent incident at a Pentagon bus platform, the agency said.

Gonzalez was a Brooklyn, N.Y., native and an Army veteran who served in Iraq, the PFPA said on Wednesday. The agency described him as gregarious and well-liked, and said he was respected among his fellow officers.

After joining the force in 2018, he was twice promoted, eventually climbing to the senior officer rank last year. Gonzalez, whose merits in Iraq earned him an Army Commendation Medal, also worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Transportation Security Administration.

"Officer Gonzalez embodied our values of integrity and service to others. As we mourn the loss of Officer Gonzalez, our commitment to serve and protect is stronger," the agency said. "Officer Gonzalez's family is in our thoughts and prayers. May he rest in peace."

The officer died of wounds following a knife attack at the transit stop near the U.S. military headquarters, in Arlington, Va., according to the Metro Special Police Department.

The Pentagon was placed on lockdown for about 90 minutes starting just before 10:40 a.m., after a man attacked Gonzalez near the bus stop. An exchange of gunfire ensued, Pentagon Police Chief Woodrow Kusse said on Tuesday, resulting in "several casualties."

The Associated Press reported that the suspect — identified by law enforcement officials as 27-year-old Austin William Lanz of Georgia — was fatally shot by law enforcement.

Authorities have released few details about the episode. The FBI, which is leading an investigation into the incident, said in a statement that there was "no ongoing threat to the public," without giving further information.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin offered his condolences later on Tuesday in a statement confirming the death of an officer, and said that flags at the Pentagon would be flown at half-mast.

"This fallen officer died in the line of duty, helping protect the tens of thousands of people who work in — and who visit — the Pentagon on a daily basis," Austin said. "This tragic death today is a stark reminder of the dangers they face and the sacrifices they make. We are forever grateful for that service and the courage with which it is rendered."

