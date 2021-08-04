Harada House in Riverside Receives $7 Million in Renovation Funding

Once construction is complete, the home will be a museum to honor Jukichi Harada and his family.

When Jukichi bought the home in 19-15, he placed ownership of it under the names of his three U.S.-born children. At the time, he legally couldn’t own the property because he was an immigrant from Japan and not a U.S. Citizen.

Neighbors attempted to have the Harada’s outed from the property in a lawsuit, but the Family would go on to retain ownership after winning a landmark California Superior Court Case.

Jonathan Linden Plaque that sits in front of the Harada House.

Riverside State Assemblyman Jose Medina helped obtain the funds for the renovations and says the home is an example of immigrants fighting to be a part of U.S. society. He says, "It was a challenge to discrimination, a challenge to racism, a challenge to unfair laws, and is an example of how immigrants have fought to be a part of American society.”

You can visit the outside of the home at Lemon and 2nd street in Downtown Riverside, with the renovations expected to take 4-years.