U.S. Nabs Olympic Silver In The Fastest Men's 400 Meter Hurdles Race Ever

TOKYO — We'll be talking about this race for years to come.

Two of the three fastest competitors ever in the event were on the starting line of the men's 400 meter hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics — and both beat the previous world record time by a wide margin.

Norway's Karsten Warholm took gold, breaking his own world record with a time of 45.94. He smashed it by about three-quarters of a second.

Behind him was Rai Benjamin of the U.S., with a blazing fast 46.17.

Even the bronze medalist, Brazil's Alison dos Santos, broke an Olympic record that had stood for nearly 30 years.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.