© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

U.S. Nabs Olympic Silver In The Fastest Men's 400 Meter Hurdles Race Ever

By Merrit Kennedy
Published August 2, 2021 at 9:53 PM PDT
Norway's Karsten Warholm reacts after winning the men's 400 meter hurdles final on Tuesday at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Norway's Karsten Warholm reacts after winning the men's 400 meter hurdles final on Tuesday at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

TOKYO — We'll be talking about this race for years to come.

Two of the three fastest competitors ever in the event were on the starting line of the men's 400 meter hurdles final at the Tokyo Olympics — and both beat the previous world record time by a wide margin.

Norway's Karsten Warholm took gold, breaking his own world record with a time of 45.94. He smashed it by about three-quarters of a second.

Behind him was Rai Benjamin of the U.S., with a blazing fast 46.17.

Even the bronze medalist, Brazil's Alison dos Santos, broke an Olympic record that had stood for nearly 30 years.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories
Merrit Kennedy
Merrit Kennedy is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers a broad range of issues, from the latest developments out of the Middle East to science research news.
See stories by Merrit Kennedy