© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

New Tennessee Law Will Require Hairstylists To Recognize Signs Of Domestic Violence

Published July 15, 2021 at 9:11 AM PDT
Nashville stylist Betsy Briggs Cathcart was trained to recognize signs of domestic violence and give out information about where victims can find help. (Natasha Senjanovic/WPLN)
Nashville stylist Betsy Briggs Cathcart was trained to recognize signs of domestic violence and give out information about where victims can find help. (Natasha Senjanovic/WPLN)

Barbers and hairstylists often are confidantes of their clients. A new law that takes effect in 2022 requires them to look for signs of injuries caused by domestic violence and to give information about professional help.

Natasha Senjanovic produced this story in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and Nashville Public Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.