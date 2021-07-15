© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Cuban Government Lifts Restrictions On Imports Of Food, Medicine

Published July 15, 2021 at 9:40 AM PDT

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged for the first time the government’s poor handling of the supply shortages in the country. This prompted the government to lift restrictions on imports of food, medicine and other basic essentials.

Violence broke out during the widespread anti-government protest across Cuba that began on Sunday and have lasted days.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dario Moreno of Florida International University’s Cuban Research Institute.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.