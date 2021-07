Susan McKay, author of the recent book “Northern Protestants – On Shifting Ground,” joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss how quickly the ground is shifting for Protestant unionists in Northern Ireland in a post-Brexit world. She recently wrote an essay about it for the New York Times.

