Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: New Riv. City Attorney; Exotic Animal Farm Closes, And More

KVCR | By Rick Dulock,
Cassie MacDuff
Published July 2, 2021 at 8:00 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. Riverside's City Council has hired a new city attorney to replace the on it ousted last fall..

2. A councilwoman in Riverside is sanctioned for two alleged ethics violations.

3. An electric utility that declared bankruptcy recently tells customers it will go out of business.

4. An exotic animal farm in Perris has been evicted from its longtime home.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISESAN BERNARDINO SUNINLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

Rick Dulock
Rick Dulock is originally from Gainesville, Florida. He fell in love with NPR as a student board operator for 91.9 KVCR in 1996 and since then has worn many hats including Development Director and Pledge Producer. Rick has served as Program Manager since 2011 and is currently working on bolstering KVCR's Weekend Showcase with limited series and unique public radio offerings.
See stories by Rick Dulock
Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
See stories by Cassie MacDuff
