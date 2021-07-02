Friday News Wrap With Cassie MacDuff: New Riv. City Attorney; Exotic Animal Farm Closes, And More

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. Riverside's City Council has hired a new city attorney to replace the on it ousted last fall..

2. A councilwoman in Riverside is sanctioned for two alleged ethics violations.

3. An electric utility that declared bankruptcy recently tells customers it will go out of business.

4. An exotic animal farm in Perris has been evicted from its longtime home.

