United Airlines is purchasing 200 Boeing 737 MAX planes and 70 larger Airbus planes in a gamble on the future of air travel post-pandemic.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about the largest plane order in the last decade.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.