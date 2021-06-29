© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Web Extra: Why Rep. David Cicilline Wants To Break Up Amazon

Published June 28, 2021 at 7:00 AM PDT
(Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)
(Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images)

Our special series Amazon: The Prime Effect takes a look at the ways Amazon is changing the way we shop, work and live.

Congressman David Cicilline is the chair of the House subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law. He also represents Rhode Island’s 1st District.

In this web exclusive, Rep. Cicilline speaks with us about how he views big tech companies like Amazon, and whether or not he thinks Amazon is a monopoly.

In this web extra … we hear from:

Rep. David Cicilline, he represents Rhode Island’s 1st congressional district. Chair of the House subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law. (@davidcicilline)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.