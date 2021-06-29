© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Philadelphia's Naked Bike Ride Will Happen In August

Published June 29, 2021 at 3:23 AM PDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Philadelphia's Naked Bike Ride was canceled because of COVID last year, but this August, it is back on. Organizers do have one request. No clothes needed, of course, but wear a mask - just a mask, which is something that people tend to do anyway, actually, but it's usually so they can hide their identity. So now there are two great reasons to cover up - your face, at least. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.