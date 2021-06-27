Ahead Of Pacific Northwest Heat Wave, U.S. Track And Field Trials Rethink Schedule

The National Weather Service is forecasting an unprecedented heatwave across the Pacific Northwest over the next few days. Much of the region is under excessive heat watches and warnings for triple-digit temperatures.

This comes just as the U.S. Track and Field trials are set to wrap up in Oregon on Sunday. Some of the events have been moved to earlier start times, but exposure to this kind of weather could still be very dangerous.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Sean Robinson, an assistant professor of family medicine, with a specialty in sports medicine, at Oregon Health and Science University’s School of Medicine.

