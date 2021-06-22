© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Limited Availability, Construction Slump: A Look Into The Frenzied Housing Market

Published June 21, 2021 at 9:52 AM PDT

If you’re trying to buy a house right now, it’s not easy. Some houses are selling for tens of thousands of dollars above the asking price or after bidding wars and all-cash offers.

The Association of Realtors reports that construction on new homes has fallen short by 5.5 million units over the last two decades.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, about what’s happening.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

