1st Broadway Performance Held Since Pandemic Closed Shows

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Broadway is back - or at least it was for 36 minutes, which is not nothing. Theaters have been closed in New York for more than a year, but over the weekend, 150 people gathered at the St. James Theatre. Everyone was masked, distanced and virus tested. Tony Award winners Nathan Lane and Savion Glover performed for front-line workers, a small but significant step for an industry missed by so many. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.