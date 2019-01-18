Police In Kutztown, Pa., Find Volunteers Willing To Drink To Excess

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. To catch drunk drivers, police need to conduct sobriety tests. That takes training, and apparently having fellow officers act drunk just isn't enough. Police in Kutztown, Pa., wanted real subjects. The Reading Eagle reports they asked for three volunteers to come get drunk. Suffice to say, they found three pretty easily. The volunteers don't get paid. They do get free hard liquor and hopefully a ride straight home. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.