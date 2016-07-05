A Spicey British Invasion Began 20 Years Ago This Week

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Let's take a moment now to remember a British invasion that began 20 years ago this week.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WANNABE")

SPICE GIRLS: (Singing) I'll tell you what I want what I really, really want. So tell me what you want what you really, really want...

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

It was July 8, 1996 that Europe got its first taste of "Wannabe," a debut single from a brash new band, the Spice Girls.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WANNABE")

SPICE GIRLS: (Singing) Want to zigazig ah. If you want to be my lover, you got to get with my friends. Make it last forever. Friendship never ends.

GREENE: Before long, Scary Posh, Baby, Sporty and Ginger were spicing up our lives on this side of the Atlantic, too, with this single that reached number one on the charts.

MONTAGNE: And while there was talk of a 20th anniversary tour, it seems it isn't time to pull that Union Jack dress out of the closet just yet. It seems that Posh and Sporty just aren't interested.

GREENE: Hey, what about friendship never ending?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WANNABE")

SPICE GIRLS: (Singing) If you want to be my lover, you got to - you got to - you got to - you got to - you got to slam, slam, slam, slam. Make it last forever. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.