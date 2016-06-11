© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Not My Job: The Blue Man Group Turns 25

Published June 11, 2016 at 5:43 AM PDT
Phil Stanton (from left) Chris Wink and Matt Goldman are the founders of Blue Man Group.
In the early 1990s, Chris Wink and Phil Stanton were two underemployed guys in New York City. So they did what anyone in their situation would do: They shaved their heads, painted themselves blue, and put on a show in which they said nothing and banged on things. Now, 25 years later, Blue Man Group is still doing shows across the country and around the world.

Since the Blue Man Group is famously silent, we've invited Wink and Stanton to answer three questions about people who have a lot to say.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

