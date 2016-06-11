Not My Job: The Blue Man Group Turns 25

In the early 1990s, Chris Wink and Phil Stanton were two underemployed guys in New York City. So they did what anyone in their situation would do: They shaved their heads, painted themselves blue, and put on a show in which they said nothing and banged on things. Now, 25 years later, Blue Man Group is still doing shows across the country and around the world.

Since the Blue Man Group is famously silent, we've invited Wink and Stanton to answer three questions about people who have a lot to say.

