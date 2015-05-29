© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

What A Nuclear Arms Deal Will Mean For Iran

Published May 29, 2015 at 10:40 AM PDT

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says he thinks a nuclear deal can be reached with the U.S. and other world powers by the June 30 deadline. This deal would freeze Iran’s nuclear program for a decade, and the sanctions against Iran would end.

But many are skeptical that this deal will actually work. Eliot Cohen, a professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins University, discusses the deal with Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins.

Guest

  • Eliot Cohen, professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.