The Benefits Of Nebraska's Non-Partisan Legislature

Published May 29, 2015 at 9:40 AM PDT
Newly elected Nebraska state lawmakers participate in an orientation session in the legislative chamber of the Nebraska State Capitol, on Nov. 12, 2014, in Lincoln. (Nati Harnik/AP)
Nebraska this week became the first conservative state in 40 years to repeal the death penalty. Governor Pete Ricketts vetoed the original bill to end capitol punishment, but the state’s legislature overrode the veto with a majority vote.

The bill and the ability for state lawmakers with differing political views to come together has been drawing attention to Nebraska’s unique political system. It is the only state in the U.S. with just one chamber of its legislature. It is also, officially, non-partisan.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Gordon Winters of the Lincoln Journal Star about why he believes that the non-partisan nature of the legislature made all of the difference in this most recent vote.

