© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Race For 2016: And Then There Were 10

Published May 29, 2015 at 9:20 AM PDT
Former New York Governor George Pataki (left) and Former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum (right), both pictured earlier this month, are the latest Republicans to announce runs for president. (Scott Olson, Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Former New York Governor George Pataki (left) and Former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum (right), both pictured earlier this month, are the latest Republicans to announce runs for president. (Scott Olson, Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum and New York Governor George Pataki joined the six other Republicans seeking their party’s presidential nomination this year.

Vermont Independent Bernie Sanders held his formal kick-off this week, as he seeks to win the Democratic Party nomination.

Next week there likely will be at least two more Republicans in the race: South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham is expected to announce on Monday, and former Texas Governor Rick Perry is expected to announce next Thursday.

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker haven’t yet set dates for their expected announcements.

Rick Klein of ABC News and Christina Bellantoni of Roll Call discuss the latest in the race for 2016 with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson.

Guests

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.