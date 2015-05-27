Front Row: The Ting Tings, 'Do It Again'

The Ting Tings, the duo of Katie White (vocals/guitar/cowbell) and Jules De Martino (drums/guitar/vocals), formed in the Salford district of Manchester, England in 2007. The next year, the band's single "That's Not My Name" topped the U.K. Singles Chart.

The Ting Tings' third full-length album, Super Critical, came out last year. On this page, the pair performs the upbeat "Do It Again" live at Boston's Paradise Rock Club.

SET LIST

"Do It Again"

Watch The Ting Tings' full set, including an interview with White and De Martino, at WGBH Music's YouTube Channel.

Copyright 2015 GBH