Front Row: The Ting Tings, 'Do It Again'

WGBH Radio | By Greg Shea
Published May 27, 2015 at 8:59 AM PDT

The Ting Tings, the duo of Katie White (vocals/guitar/cowbell) and Jules De Martino (drums/guitar/vocals), formed in the Salford district of Manchester, England in 2007. The next year, the band's single "That's Not My Name" topped the U.K. Singles Chart.

The Ting Tings' third full-length album, Super Critical, came out last year. On this page, the pair performs the upbeat "Do It Again" live at Boston's Paradise Rock Club.

SET LIST

  • "Do It Again"

    • Watch The Ting Tings' full set, including an interview with White and De Martino, at WGBH Music's YouTube Channel.

