Mumford & Sons On World Cafe

One of the best-selling rock bands in recent years, Mumford & Sons is coming off a smashing success with 2012's Babel, which sold a million copies and won Album Of The Year at the Grammys.

Following it hasn't been easy, and in fact necessitated a hiatus to recharge, both mentally and creatively. When the band returned, it found itself drawn to different styles: Gone are the banjos in favor of a more straightforward rock sound. Here, Mumford & Sons' members perform a few songs from their new album, Wilder Mind.

