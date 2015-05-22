© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Jamie Cullum Wants You To Hear These Jazz Tunes

Published May 22, 2015 at 11:03 PM PDT
Jamie Cullum, a popular jazz musician, shares his top tracks of the moment.
Jamie Cullum, a popular jazz musician, shares his top tracks of the moment.

When pianist Jamie Cullum came to NPR's studios earlier this year, his love and appreciation for great music was electrifying. Cullum, the U.K.'s best-selling contemporary jazz artist, also hosts his own jazz show on BBC Radio 2.

Cullum recently joined NPR's Scott Simon to share some of the music that's caught his attention. His picks — London singer ESKA, English group Polar Bear and Belgian vocalist Melanie De Biasio — all embrace both classic jazz sounds and contemporary electronic elements. Hear the conversation at the audio link above, or listen to each song in its entirety below.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR Top Stories