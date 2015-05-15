Correction: Facebook News Partnerships, Amtrak Derailment

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

We made a couple of mistakes this week and want to take a moment to correct them. Wednesday, we heard a report about the partnership between Facebook and news organizations. Our story and the way we presented comments from The Atlantic editor, James Bennet, left the impression that his company struck a different deal - one that was not the same as those between Facebook and the other companies. The Atlantic did, in fact, get the same deal. We also should have said that the news companies will get the revenue generated by their ad sales, not the profits.

And yesterday, in a piece about the Amtrak derailment, some of you may have heard us identify one of the victims as Rachel Bale. That was incorrect. It was Rachel Jacobs, and we regret the error. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.