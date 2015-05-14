© 2021 91.9 KVCR

What NATO Diplomats Do On Their Downtime: Sing 'We Are The World'

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published May 14, 2015 at 12:00 PM PDT

NATO foreign ministers in Antalya, Turkey, were persuaded at the end of their meeting this week to come up on stage for a rendition of "We are the World."

Here's the video:

The foreign ministers of Greece and Turkey can be seen arm-in-arm singing the '80s-era pop anthem; joining them are Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's secretary-general, Federica Mogherini, the EU's foreign policy chief, and other officials.

At last check, they were all keeping their day jobs.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
