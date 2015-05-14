© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Pop Picks From Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico And Beyond

By Jasmine Garsd
Published May 14, 2015 at 9:08 AM PDT
R&B singer Miguel is causing a commotion in the <em>Alt.Latino</em> studios.
MIGUEL MIGUEL MIGUEL MIGUEL. That's what I'd like this week's show to be all about.

But I didn't get my way. Felix saved all of you from a podcast about my obsession; guess I'll have to wait until he's out sick! But we do have a terrific episode, featuring a unique instrumental composer, a musician from the Dominican Republic, an ethereal Mexican electronic band and my favorite Colombian neo-soul singer. It's a week of musical potpourri you're sure to love.

