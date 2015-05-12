© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Sen. Tim Kaine Says Vote On ISIS Fight Is Long Overdue

Published May 12, 2015 at 10:20 AM PDT

It has been more than 10 months since the U.S. began its bombing campaign against the self-proclaimed Islamic State. The government has spent more than $2 billion so far, participated in nearly 4,000 airstrikes and sent 3,000 troops to Iraq to serve as advisers.

But Congress has yet to formally authorize the military action. They have not even brought President Obama’s Authorization of Military Force (AUMF) against ISIS to the floor for a vote.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, says that is not acceptable. He joins Here & Now’s Robin Young to explain why Congress needs to act.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.