Obama's Presidential Library Will Be In Chicago, Foundation Announces

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 12, 2015 at 4:19 AM PDT

President Obama's presidential library will be in Chicago, his foundation announced on Tuesday.

"The future Presidential Center will include the library, museum, as well as office and activity space for the Foundation to inspire and engage citizens here and globally," the foundation said in a press release.

From Chicago, NPR's Cheryl Corley told our Newscast unit:

"It wasn't as easy for Chicago to win the Library as might be expected. The city had to scramble to find a solution when using park land for the location became an issue. Hawaii and New York also had strong bids, but Chicago is where President Obama grew up politically. He was a faculty member at the University of Chicago Law School for more than a decade."

The foundation puts it simply: The Obama family was "shaped by Chicago" from their "wedding day to Election Day."

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
